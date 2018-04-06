Laney releases range of irresistible two-channel mini amps

Laney has released its eminently covetable entry into the world of ultra-compact amps with the Mini-Laney series.

The battery-powered combos are available in three styles, all inspired by Laney’s 50-year back catalogue: the Mini-Iron, based on the Ironheart; Mini-Lion, based on the Lionheart, and Mini-SuperG, based on the Supergroup.

All the amps feature the same tones and boast two channels with gain, tone and volume controls, plus aux in, headphone out and what the company is calling Laney Smartphone Insert.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

LSI allows the amp to connect to a guitar tone-generating app via the included 3.5mm cable - similar to IK Multimedia’s iRig Nano Amp.

Two spec levels of Mini-Laney are available: the 3W Mini is a mono one-speaker model, while the 2x3W Mini-ST adds twin stereo speakers and a built-in digital delay.

All the amps can be powered via six AA batteries or an optional 9V power supply.

The Mini-Laney is available now for £39 each, while the Mini-ST versions go for £59. Both versions include a three-month trial of Ultimate Guitar Pro.

Head over to Laney for more information.

We’re intrigued to see how these stack up to the mini amp to beat, Blackstar’s Fly 3 - stay tuned…