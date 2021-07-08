Download more than 30 new plugins for free as part of the KVR Developer Challenge 2021

Running since 2006, the KVR Developer Challenge has become something of an institution in music circles. Each time it runs, anyone who creates plugins, applications or soundware is invited to submit a new and free release that can be downloaded and judged by the KVR community.

There are 37 entries this year, including synths, effects and utilities. Developers have been encouraged to be as creative as possible, but you can vote for your favourite based on any criteria you like.

There are five cash prizes up for grabs for the winning developers, drawn from the community-funded KVR Developer Challenge 2021 donation pool. If you like what you download, make sure you throw a bit of money in the hat.