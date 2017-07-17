Kuassa’s Efektor plugin range includes affordable disortion, fuzz and overdrive stompboxes

We’ve raved about Kuassa’s virtual guitar amps and studio effect plugins, and now we have three virtual stompboxes to consider. The DS3603, FZ3603 and OD3603 are all part of the Efektor range, and cover distortion, fuzz and overdrive respectively.

In each case, the control set is streamlined into three parameter knobs plus a wet/dry knob, and you can choose from five different effect models.

You can currently buy each plugin individually at the introductory price of $19 (regular price is $25) or in a bundle for $45 (regular price is $59). They’re all available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Additionally, there’s the free Silencer plugin, a noise gate effect.

Find out more on the Kuassa website.