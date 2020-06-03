Korg’s Poly-800, a classic ‘80s polysynth, has been emulated in a free VST/AU plugin

Often viewed as Korg’s response to Roland’s Juno-106, the Poly-800 was a 1983 analogue 8-voice polysynth. If you’ve yet to experience its sonic charms, now’s the time to put that right, as Full Bucket Music is offering the Fury-800 - a plugin emulation of the Poly-800 - for free.

This raises the stakes slightly by offering two DCOs per voice - on the original, this was only possible when using the Double mode, which halved the polyphony. You can choose from two waveforms and each oscillator has additive harmonics ((16', 8', 4', 2').

Elsewhere, there’s a low-pass VCF, Noise, three envelope generators and a pseudo-stereo chorus effect. Enhancements in comparison to the original hardware include up to 64 voices of polyphony, and a ‘God Mode’ for real polyphony. The interface might seem a little fiddly, but MIDI Learn means that all parameters can be tweaked using a controller.

Fury-800 runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and promises high performance even on ‘lighter’ systems. You can download it for free, but there’s a Donate button for those who want to support the developer, which we heartily recommend you do.