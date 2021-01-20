Korg’s drumlogue is a hybrid analogue and digital drum machine that can host your own samples

GEAR 2021: It’s turning out to be a busy Believe in Music for Korg. Having already launched the miniKorg 700FS , Modwave and ARP 2600 M synths , the company has now previewed the drumlogue hybrid drum machine .

Promising multiple analogue parts, flexible digital parts and a rich effect section, this promises to cover a wide sonic spectrum. You’ll also be able to load in your own samples and to add custom third-party content via a revised Logue SDK.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

What’s more, we’re set to get individual assignable outputs, a performance-friendly interface and a deep sequencer.

We suspect that the drumlogue won’t be here for a while - it’s currently in prototype - but we’re hopeful that it could land at some point this year. A price is still to be confirmed.