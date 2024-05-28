This free sample instrument captures the sound of Korg Berlin's new Acoustic Synthesis phase_8 prototype

"Part melodic synth, part drum machine", the prototype generates sound by electromagnetically stimulating metal resonators

Last week at Superbooth, Korg Berlin showed off a new prototype of its Acoustic Synthesis instrument, a "part melodic synth, part drum machine" that generates sound by electromagnetically stimulating tuned resonating tines. 

While Acoustic Synthesis phase_8 is yet to be given a commercial release date, you can now recreate its ethereal, Kalimba-like sound in your DAW thanks to YouTuber David Hilowitz, who recorded the instrument and created a sample library that's available to download for free. 

In the video embedded above, Hilowitz describes how he recorded the sound of one of Korg's five prototypes, each of which is different in design, sampling the instrument's eight notes and using pitch-shifting to turn this into a chromatic sampler instrument that's playable using a conventional keyboard. 

Hilowitz sampled both of the instrument's playing modes, Hammer and Pad, and added some extra features and effects not available on the original prototype, such as beat repeat, delay and reverb. The library runs in the free Decent Sampler plugin.

Download David Hilowitz's Acoustic Synthesis phase_8 sample library.

