Koma Elektronik drops the Dual Discrete VCA Eurorack module

Berlin-based music machine creator, Koma Elektronik has announced a brand new VCA Eurorack module.

The Dual Discrete VCA offers two independent VCA channels, both built out of discrete transistor cells with low CV and audio bleed, achieving very low noise and distortion.

The VCA’s feature set also enables you to experiment with the linear/exponential response curve, changing the dynamics of your sound. While playing around with the gain settings will give rise to creative distortion effects.