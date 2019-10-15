Klevgrand’s Knorr could be the plugin to give your bass sounds the edge they’ve been missing

Billed as a ‘bass vitalizer’, Knorr is Klevgrand’s new monophonic low-end signal processor. Designed to add “intensity and edge”, it features an algorithm that adds overtones in way that we’re told isn’t possible with standard distortion or filtering.

Said algorithm actually uses a combination of filtering and amplitude/frequency modulation, and works on any sound that has low-mid audio content or below. You can choose from three different intensity levels for the processing, and the X/Y control pad means that you should quickly be able to get the tone you’re looking for.

Knorr is available now as a VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac priced at $24.99 (regular price $29.99), with an iPad AUv3 version on sale at $5.99/£5.99 (regular price $9.99). This can be purchased from the Apple App Store .