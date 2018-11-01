Kleverb is an algorithmic reverb plugin that is available for both desktop and iOS

Klevgrand has created a new algorithmic reverb plugin that promises to be as intuitive as it is powerful, with an added bonus of being available on both iOS and desktop.

Kleverb features three different room size setups; Small, Medium, Large and a selectable filter on early and late reflections. The plugin is also capable of modulation, damping, diffusion and much more, meaning that, theoretically, any kind of room can be simulated.

The Ducker function does pretty much as it says and uses dry signal as sidechain by lowering the reverb while the dry signal is active. The included 64 factory presets promise cover most of what Kleverb is capable of, no matter the genre.

The PC and Mac (VST/AU/AAX) edition of Kleverb is available now art a special price of $29.99 until November 15th (regular price $59.99). The iOS version is AUv3 only and on sale for the introductory price of $9.99 (regularly $19.99). More details can be found on the Klevgrand website .

Kleverb features