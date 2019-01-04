Klaus Schulze's favourite music software

“My bread-and-butter DAW since it first came out for the Atari - when it was still called Notator.

“As it allowed for heavy use of the first MIDI-sync interfaces, it became my weapon of choice, especially as you could cascade multiple Unitor MIDI interfaces with it. I stuck with it up until Logic 7, but I do use 8 for occasional projects. Pro X is just not for me. Some of my favourite older plugins wouldn’t be compatible with the new 64-bit-only version, so updating would cause me a lot of headaches.”

