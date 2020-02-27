Kiesel Guitars bounces back from Gibson controversy with two new models

After last week's Gibson controversy regarding its Ultra V and CS6 body shapes, Kiesel Guitars has come back brighter with two new signature models for the guitarists from Dance Gavin Dance/Sianvar and Veil of Maya.

The Will Swan Signature Carved Top ($1,999) is based on the Kiesel’s California Single Cut Carved Top that the company claims was subject of a cease and desist letter from Gibson's legal representatives.

More signature model guitars (Image credit: Future) The 10 best signature guitars 2020

The model was created in collaboration with the Dance Gavin Dance and Sianvar guitarist, aiming for versatility to “work for virtually any sound.”

It features a Honduras mahogany body with flamed maple top, five-piece mahogany neck with maple stripes, natural gloss finish, traditional-style headstock with flame wood and a white acrylic swan inlay near the 12th fret.

There's five finish options available; Select Raspberry Jam, Scarlet Red, Select Purple Drink, Select Midnight Blue and a clear finish.

The Kiesel Marc Okubo Signature ($1,599) is a seven-string based on the US company's DC700X with a swamp ash body, Eastern hard rock maple neck, ebony fingerboard and Kiesel Polarity Active humbuckers.

Colour options are Sky Blue, Kiesel Racing Green and Purple Lavender, topped with Kiesel’s Raw Tone finish.

For more information, check out Kiesel Guitars.