KHDK’s David Karon launches Tone For Change charity pedal initiative with Skateistan fuzz

David Karon is best known for his work with Kirk Hammett on KHDK Electronics, but the MI industry vet has now turned his hand to a new charity guitar pedal initiative, Tone For Change.

For their first project, Karon and his wife Pavla have partnered with Skateistan - a nonprofit that teaches and empowers children in Afghanistan, Cambodia and South Africa through skateboarding - and launched a limited-edition fuzz pedal.

The Skateistan fuzz pedal features a one-of-a-kind enclosure made from skateboards used by students in Skateistan’s schools - which is where 100% of profits from the sale of the pedal will go.

Inspired by skateboarding subculture and promising grunge and stoner tones, the pedal features an “alternative use of distortion” with a MOSFET stage to add warmth, controlled by four controls: sustain, tone, body and volume.

Of course, its most notable feature is the onboard skateboard wheel, which adjusts the pedal’s sustain. Gnarly, dude.

The Tone For Change Skateistan pedal is available now for $299/£247 from Reverb.