Kerry King introduces B.C. Rich KKW30 signature model

B.C. Rich has launched a new signature Kerry King Warlock for 2017. Watch the guitar's namesake run through the guitar's features himself in the video above.

The new bolt-on designed model includes a mahogany body, satin finish, B.C. Rich pickups, KFK Widow headstock and rosewood fretboard with tribal inlays.

B.C. Rich has the following to say on the matter: "As a pioneering icon of Speed and Thrash Metal, Kerry Kings’ Signature Series is as bold and in your face as Kerry’s music is. Excellent playability, unmistakable styling, and irreverent graphics appeal to legions of Kerry’s fans who seek the path of the Metal Master himself."