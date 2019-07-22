Kemper finally releases the Profiler Stage Floorboard

As the dust settles on Summer NAMM, Kemper has released one of the most highly anticipated guitar products of the year, with the Profiler Stage Floorboard.

The Profiler Stage essentially combines the company’s Profiler Head/Rack with its Profiler Remote, and even adds a bit more, says Kemper.

Combining the two units offers enhanced switching capabilities, allowing the Profiler Stage to control and program Performances, as well as manage Rig switches and parameter modifications.

(Image credit: Kemper)

It comes preloaded with 100s of guitar amps, and of course features Kemper’s Profiling tech for capturing the tone of other amps.

Five footswitches offer access to five different Rigs per Performance, while Performances can be switched via a bank system.

There are also four effect footswitches, which can be assigned individually per Rig, and used to toggle pre- and post-amp FX, plus Action and Freeze functions.

Other dedicated switches are onboard for tuner mode and looper, plus tap tempo.

You can also plug in up to four expression pedals or external switches, while the unit’s display is sunlight-proof, according to Kemper.

Outputs include dedicated Stereo Monitor Outputs for driving two full-range or standard guitar cabs independently from the direct stereo feed, while there are also two stereo effects send/returns.

(Image credit: Kemper)

Well, looks like the Line 6 Helix, Fractal Audio FM3, HeadRush Pedalboard and Mooer GE300 just got even more competition in the multi-effects/amp-modelling stakes.

The Kemper Profiler Stage is available from 24 July for $1,700/€1,600/£1,450 from the Kemper online store.