“We don’t think we’ve ever made anything that sounds remotely like this track before”: Justice enlist Miguel and an E-MU synth guitar sound on new single, Saturnine, and confirm the full tracklisting and list of collaborators for new album, Hyperdrama

It might not quite turn out to be their Random Access Memories moment, but all the signs are that Justice are throwing everything at their new album, Hyperdrama; including - it turns out - a guest vocal from R&B innovator Miguel on new single, Saturnine.

“We don’t think we’ve ever made anything that sounds remotely like this track before,” say Justice of the new jam. “It started with Gaspard [Augé] playing around with an E-MU synthesizer guitar sound, and he found the main riff.”

The band - Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay - go on to say that “the rest came very quickly,” and that, when it came to capturing and mixing their guest vocalist’s voice, they wanted to keep it simple.

“We love Miguel’s voice when it’s raw,” confirm the duo. “We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal, with no space around his voice. We felt confident we could make this work with a single mono take of his voice, and minimal processing. It also suited the theme of the song, that’s this sort of fear and loathing in Las Vegas sweaty, hallucinatory flow. Feeling well in feeling bad.”

Justice have also released the complete tracklisting (see below) and full list of collaborators for Hyperdrama (see below). This includes Tame Impala, Thundercat, The Flints, Rimon, Connan Mockasin, and of course Miguel.

New dates have been added to the band’s tour, too, which will kick off with a headlining slot at Coachella, and take in a slot at Glastonbury. For more details, head to the Justice website.

Justice - Hyperdrama tracklisting

Neverender Generator Afterimage One Night/All Night Dear Alan Incognito Mannequin Love Moonlight Rendez-Vou Explorer Muscle Memory Harpy Dream Saturnine The End