“We don’t think we’ve ever made anything that sounds remotely like this track before”: Justice enlist Miguel and an E-MU synth guitar sound on new single, Saturnine, and confirm the full tracklisting and list of collaborators for new album, Hyperdrama

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

“We love Miguel’s voice when it’s raw. We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal”

It might not quite turn out to be their Random Access Memories moment, but all the signs are that Justice are throwing everything at their new album, Hyperdrama; including - it turns out - a guest vocal from R&B innovator Miguel on new single, Saturnine.

“We don’t think we’ve ever made anything that sounds remotely like this track before,” say Justice of the new jam. “It started with Gaspard [Augé] playing around with an E-MU synthesizer guitar sound, and he found the main riff.”

The band - Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay - go on to say that “the rest came very quickly,” and that, when it came to capturing and mixing their guest vocalist’s voice, they wanted to keep it simple.

“We love Miguel’s voice when it’s raw,” confirm the duo. “We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal, with no space around his voice. We felt confident we could make this work with a single mono take of his voice, and minimal processing. It also suited the theme of the song, that’s this sort of fear and loathing in Las Vegas sweaty, hallucinatory flow. Feeling well in feeling bad.” 

Justice

(Image credit: André Chémétoff)

Justice have also released the complete tracklisting (see below) and full list of collaborators for Hyperdrama (see below). This includes Tame Impala, Thundercat, The Flints, Rimon, Connan Mockasin, and of course Miguel.

New dates have been added to the band’s tour, too, which will kick off with a headlining slot at Coachella, and take in a slot at Glastonbury. For more details, head to the Justice website.

Justice - Hyperdrama tracklisting

  1. Neverender
  2. Generator
  3. Afterimage
  4. One Night/All Night
  5. Dear Alan
  6. Incognito
  7. Mannequin Love
  8. Moonlight Rendez-Vou
  9. Explorer
  10. Muscle Memory
  11. Harpy Dream
  12. Saturnine
  13. The End
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

