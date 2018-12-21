Joyo reveals feature-rich, affordable Cab Box IR loader

Joyo’s expansion of its new R Series pedal line continues apace with the launch of the Cab Box, a cab simulator that utilises Impulse Responses, with the option to load your own IRs.

The centrepiece of the pedal is a large, good-looking screen, which allows guitarists to scroll through the Cab Box’s four tube power amp simulations, 20 cabinet models and 11 mic models.

20 preset-loading locations are onboard, as well as space for 10 third-party IRs, which can be loaded via the accompanying PC software.

XLR, headphone, MIDI and USB connections are onboard, as well as the R Series’ ambience light, which can be set to always be on or to sync with the pedal’s LED when active.

We have to say, this looks brilliant, especially for the asking price of $199 - it’ll face stiff competition from Mooer’s similarly priced Radar, but that screen might just give Joyo the edge.

The Cab Box will be available from January 2019 - see Joyo Audio for more info.