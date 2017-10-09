Mooer unveils Radar speaker cab simulator and IR loader mini pedal

Mooer has completed its mission to make your guitar rig as small as physically possible with the Radar, a speaker cab simulator and impulse response loader in a mini pedal format.

Destined to be paired with the company's impressive Micro Preamps, the Radar carries 30 cab models, and has optional microphone and power amp simulation.

A single knob controls what promises to be an intuitive user interface, which pairs with Mooer Studio PC software via USB to load up to 36 user presets.

As well as the 30 cabs, it’s also packing 11 mic models, four power amps and a customisable EQ stage, plus the ability to load custom impulse responses at all sample rates.

The Radar will be available soon for around $150 - see Mooer Audio for more.