Joyo drops Ironman Ironloop mini looper pedal

Joyo has revealed the latest in its line of mini Ironman pedals, the Ironloop.

The pedal features 20 minutes of uncompressed recording time, as well as a level control, and a single footswitch, which handles record, overdub, undo/redo and play/stop functions.

A series of lights around the level control indicate how far the recorded loop has progressed.

Like other Ironman pedals, the Ironloop includes a nifty knob guard to prevent your settings getting knocked mid-gig, and features true bypass switching and 9V power supply operation.

The Ironloop is available now for $75 - Joyo has more info.