Joyo announces dual-channel MA-10 portable amps for electric, acoustic and bass guitar

Joyo has unveiled three new dual-channel portable guitar amps, designed for electric, acoustic and bass guitars.

The MA-10A, MA-10E and MA10B each feature two channels, as well as a five-inch off-frequency speaker for playing music via the 3.5 aux in.

There are also hidden shoulder strap buckles on each side, so you can carry the amp on your back if so desire.

Six AA batteries power the MA-10 for three hours, although a power supply is also available, and there’s a headphone out, too.

Looks like this could make a fine busking amp, particularly at the prices Joyo is quoting: $38.99 for the MA-10A, $32.99 for the MA-10E, $35.99 for the MA-10B.

The MA-10 follows news of Joyo’s affordable flagship multi-effects pedal, the Gem Box III, which was announced last week.