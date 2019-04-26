Joyo unveils its affordable flagship multi-effects pedal, the Gem Box III

Joyo has waded into the 2019 multi-effects pedal wars with the Gem Box III, which it’s touting as its flagship processor.

The Gem Box III boasts 61 preamp models, 157 effects types and 300 preset tones, plus 26 impulse responses, with the ability to load your own.

Nine effects modules are adjusted via nine buttons, while Joyo’s Studio software allows users to upload new amp models.

Connections include stereo XLR outputs, USB recording, headphone in, aux in and expression output.

There’s even a 52-second looper, plus a drum machine with 40 drum patterns and 10 metronome rhythms.

Could Joyo take a slice of the Line 6, Fractal, HeadRush and Mooer multi-effects pie? We’ll find out soon, because the Gem Box III is available now for $366.

See Joyo Audio for more info.