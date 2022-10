Neal Schon invited Kirk Hammett to guest Journey's Wheel In The Sky at the band's show in Honolulu, Hawaii on 6 October and he brought a little metal into the equation while he was there.

The band burst into a segue of Metallica's Enter Sandman in the mid-section with Hammett and Greeny (or is it a replica?) going wild with the wah for an extended solo, as one would hope and expect…