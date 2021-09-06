Jordan Rudess shows you how he creates Dream Theater’s ‘snarling pig’ synth sound on his Korg Kronos

It’s a synth sound that’s been used in countless Dream Theater songs, and now Jordan Rudess, the band’s keyboard player, has shown the world how he creates his ‘snarling pig’.
Check out the clip above to watch him walk you through the sound on his Korg Kronos; it turns out that, when it comes to creating that sinister growl, it’s all about the effects.
The action kicks off around the three minute mark. If you want to watch the full stream, in which Rudess breaks down more sounds from Dream Theater song The Alien, you can head to his Patreon.