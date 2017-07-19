Jonathan Ullman’s secrets for drum session success

You’ll often find that in big music cities like London and LA there’s only a limited number of gigs for the drumming elite, and precious little for aspiring sessioneers trying to catch a break.

But what if we told you there could be an untapped supply of session work right on your doorstep? That’s exactly what Boston drummer Jonathan Ulman discovered following his decision to step away from the local band scene and its associated politics.

Ulman began by contacting local producers, singer-songwriters and bands to let them know he was available for hire. Word spread, the diary started filling and a few years later he is one of Boston’s premier studio and live drummers, with a reputation for his likeable personality, killer drum sound and ability to work under pressure - essential tools for any aspiring session drummer.

Understand what makes you unique versus just another player out there doing the same thing

Ulman’s drumming journey began at the age of 10, playing along to his older brother’s hip-hop records. “I was effectively learning how to be in the pocket right from the beginning,” he says of the style that forms the foundation of his groovy playing style. But killer chops and perfect time are only part of the winning formula.

It’s doubtful we would have heard the name ‘Jonathan Ulman’ here had it not been for the skills he picked up during his marketing and communications degree, and photography and digital media masters. Jonathan is a first-rate marketeer and his hard work, both on and off the drum kit, was rewarded at the 2016 Boston Music Awards where he was crowned Session Musician Of The Year.

Jonathan’s story is unique, and with so many drummers looking to break into session work we were keen to unpick how a relative unknown musicians was able to develop a successful career in his own backyard. Keep reading to learn the secrets behind his success.

1. Be your own biggest fan

“Not in an egotistical way, but realise that being confident in your own product is going to give your client confidence in you. Understand what makes you unique versus just another player out there doing the same thing. Whether it’s a style, a look, an idea, bringing something different to the table not only helps make you more memorable to others, it will set you apart.”

2. Market yourself

“Understanding the consumer and the marketplace both locally and on a national level is important. When marketing, promoting and networking it’s about finding a balance between being overly pushy and just being thoughtfully persistent. This is essential to building relationships and maintaining them.”

3. Master the hurdle

“I spent the majority of the first three years [as a professional] taking any and all gigs, paid or unpaid. The more that people know what you do the better. I would make lists of who I could entice or who I could bring my name to. I got involved in studio situations right off the bat.

“I knew a lot of producers because I’d worked with them doing my own records. Not all bands have a drummer who can work quickly in the studio, can work with a click track. When money’s on the table and you want to get your record done, six songs a day over a weekend, it’s easier to pay somebody to come in and do it quickly and not have any drama associated with it.”