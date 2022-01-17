John Petrucci weighs in on his new Neural DSP Archetype plugin: "It's every aspect of what I want to have at my disposal at any given time"

John Petrucci and Neural DSP was always going to be a special combination, and in a new in-depth interview above, the Dream Theater titan has given the inside perspective on the process and the high standards he was holding his signature Archetype guitar plugin suite to. And in Neural DSP he found the perfect collaborators.

Petrucci was clearly hands-on with the details - down to the amp graphics, and his enthusiasm for the process and the results is infectious. No wonder it's going down a storm with guitar players.

"I'm a gear nerd and I love getting new stuff and trying it; getting excited about new creative material that just inspires you and then you start playing and writing," say Petrucci. "So that's the first thing I'd like people to do when they open it up."