John Legend shares Spatial Audio piano versions of songs from his latest album on Apple Music

John Legend has re-recorded Spatial Audio piano versions of four songs from his latest album, Legend. These are available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers.

“The songs are about love,” John Legend tells Apple Music. “They're songs about expressing yourself and being inspired and telling your authentic truth when it comes to who you are and how you feel about the people you love. I really thought about each song and what songs I could do cool versions of on piano.”

The four songs in question are Honey, Nervous, Wonder Woman and One Last Dance. Discussing his selections further, Legend says: “Some of them, I would want to stick closer to the original vibe and energy of the original recording. But some of them, I thought it'd be fun to do a really fresh take on it. I wanted to record them in a way that was more intimate so that people could really feel and listen to every lyric.”