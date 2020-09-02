John Frusciante to release ‘90s-style breakbeat, hardcore and jungle album dedicated to his cat: “She loved music”

Having already put out two acid house albums and an EP using his Trickfinger moniker, Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante is now set to release a full album of electronic instrumentals, Maya, under his own name. What’s more, it’s dedicated to his recently deceased cat.

"Maya [the cat] was with me as I made music for 15 years, so I wanted to name it after her,” he says. “She loved music, and with such a personal title, it didn't seem right to call myself Trickfinger, somehow, so it's by John Frusciante."

The album is inspired by what Frusciante says is his favourite music: UK breakbeat, hardcore and jungle that was made between 1991 and 1996.

Discussing the making of Maya, Frusciante says: “For a full year before I started this record, I worked within self-imposed limitations and rules that made the music-making process as difficult as possible, programming for programming's sake.

“After a full year of that, I decided to make things easier, to the degree that I could regularly finish tracks I enjoyed listening to, while continuing many of the practices I‘d developed.

“Throughout the recording of Maya, I would prepare to make each track very slowly, but would finish tracks very quickly. I'd spend weeks making breakbeats, souping up a drum machine, making DX7 patches, and so on. By the time an idea came up that seemed like the beginning of a tune, I had a lot of fresh elements ready to go."

It seems that this is the kind of solo project that Frusciante’s fans can expect from him now, as he also says: "I don't have that interest in singing or writing lyrics like I used to. The natural thing when I'm by myself now, is to just make music like the stuff being released this year. I really love the back and forth with machines and the computer."