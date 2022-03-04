Welsh band Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy release majestic new single in aid of Unicef and Ukraine

Fast-rising Welsh band Joe Kelly & The Pharmacy have joined the efforts to help Ukraine with a pay-what-you-want release of their haunting new single, Old House.

The band have pushed forward the song's release in response to the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as a result of Russia's invasion under Vladimir Putin.

"In light of Putin's heinous crimes in Ukraine, the band & I feel like if we can do something, no matter how small, we might be able to improve the situation for the citizens of Ukraine currently in fear for their lives," says Welsh songwriter Joe Kelly.

Help us to make a difference to a country that has been needlessly ravaged by war

The track is the first taste of their forthcoming debut album that the Newport-based band are currently working on for release later this year.

"Old House is the most recent song we have been recording, it's an older song about a much older house and the lyrics take no inspiration from current events," adds Joe. "I feel like choosing a song with references to war or other such apocalyptic events would be somewhat distasteful, our intention is to raise funds for the victims, not exploit the horror of war."

It's hoped listeners will rally behind the band's call to donate with the pay-what-you-want approach.

"Every penny made from this release will be donated to Unicef to be spent in any way they see fit to help those in need around the world, particularly those currently suffering at the hands of Russian aggression," explains Joe. "It is for this reason that I beseech you to take advantage of the 'pay what you want' button and help us to make a difference to a country that has been needlessly ravaged by war."

Donate and download Old House now at Bandcamp.