Joe Bonamassa's Epiphone Black Beauty Les Paul replica released: "You just play this thing into the ground"

Epiphone has announced the worldwide release of Joe Bonamassa's latest signature model, a recreation of the 1958 "Black Beauty" Les Paul Custom he acquired from Hauer Music in Centerville, Ohio.

I made it a super playable instrument, throaty but clean Joe Bonamassa

“We based my new Epiphone signature on this 1958 Gibson Les Paul Custom,” said JoBo. “I made it a super playable instrument, throaty but clean, and the lead pick up just barks.

"I fell in love with it, it’s a great Black Beauty and you just play this thing into the ground. Epiphone did an excellent job recreating this guitar and I’m excited to share it with everyone.”

This, his eighth signature guitar, is a limited but affordable release with a '50s neck profile for an era-correct feel, LP Custom bound body and neck, non-weight relieved mahogany body, unique vintage tuners, Orange Drop capacitors, CTS potentiometers, two Epiphone ProBucker™ 2 and one ProBucker™ 3 pickups, Switchcraft® output jack, and comes with a classic black hardshell case adorned with gold hardware and yellow gold plush lining.

Joe Bonamassa's Epiphone Les Paul Custom "Black Beauty" is on sale now, priced at $799.