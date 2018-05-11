Joe Bonamassa teases signature Epiphone ES-355 guitars for 2019

What does Joe Bonamassa do in his downtime? If he’s not recording, touring or guitar shopping, he’s working on signature models with Epiphone, it seems, and he’s already teased next year’s: the Joe Bonamassa ES-355.

Bonamassa broke the news of his sixth collaboration with the company on Twitter, where he joked, “They will be available in ‘What’s My Name Again?’ and regular non-ego spec.”

As you can see from the image below, both models feature gold hardware - including Bigsby vibratos - on black bodies, while one fingerboard features a Joe Bonamassa inlay, and the other blocks. Note the Nerdsville, CA hardcase, too.

A big thanks to @Epiphone for ticking all the boxes and nailing these 2019 JB 355zzz... They will be available in “What’s My Name Again?” and regular non ego spec. 😎👍 pic.twitter.com/naVJD9eigiMay 3, 2018

The guitar follows Joe’s most recent Epiphone signature model, the 1958 ‘Amos’ Korina Flying V, as well as his Sunburst ’55 Telecaster, which was announced by Fender last month.

Even better news is that there seems to be no let up in new Epiphone models following the announcement that parent company Gibson filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.