Epiphone’s Joe Bonamassa 1958 ‘Amos’ Korina Flying V “sounds better than the originals”

Epiphone has announced a fifth signature guitar for blues ace Joe Bonamassa, the 1958 ‘Amos’ Korina Flying V.

Based on Joe’s rare ‘Amos’ Flying V, of which only 91 were made, Epiphone’s take offers ProBucker 2 and 3 pickups, CTS electronics, a LockTone ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge and ’50s-style case with hand-signed certificate of authenticity.

Elsewhere, the guitar packs a rounded-C 1958 profile neck, and FSC-certified blackwood fingerboard - no CITES rosewood wranglings here.

Joe’s clearly thrilled with the results, stating: “Epiphone nailed it.”

“From the moment I opened the case at my house, all I had to do was look at it and I said: ‘Ok, we’re good!’ It sounds great. They sound better than the originals!”

The Ltd Ed Joe Bonamassa 1958 ‘Amos’ Korina Flying V Outfit is available from late-November/early-December for $999/£759 - head over to Epiphone for more info.

The model follows Bonamassa’s Firebird-I, which was announced in October last year.