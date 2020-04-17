Joe Bonamassa releases new single – A Conversation With Alice

Joe Bonamassa has premiered his new single on YouTube and Facebook, followed by a live Q&A session on Facebook Live.

The new song, A Conversation With Alice, was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in January 2020 and will appear on Joe’s new album released later this year. Title TBC.

Lat last year Joe told Guitar World how he'd been drawing on his British blues influences while writing for his next album.

(Image credit: Joe Bonamassa)

"I actually wrote most of the record in England, working with [former Whitesnake guitarist] Bernie Marsden and Pete Brown," Joe explained. "And if you’re not familiar with Pete Brown, he was the poet that wrote a lot with [Cream’s] Jack Bruce for Disraeli Gears - stuff like Sunshine of Your Love and SWLABR, that really killer '60s beatnik poetry.

"So I’ve immersed myself in my roots and it’s going to be really fun to do. And you know, Abbey Road’s a bucket-list item for me, as far as wanting to set up shop there and do a record."