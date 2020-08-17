Joe Bonamassa is playing the Ryman in Nashville and you're all invited

Joe Bonamassa will be digging out his favourite guitars and amplifiers for a very special show at Nashville, Tennessee's historic Ryman Auditorium on 20th September.

The event will be streamed live worldwide, tickets priced from $20, with a dollar out of each ticket going to Bonamassa's Fueling Musicians Program, which was set up to help musicians struggling to get by due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bonamassa will be playing a set culled from his forthcoming new album, Royal Tea, and a number of reworked tracks from his 20th anniversary album, A New Day Now. There will even be virtual after party, featuring sets from a variety of blues-rock performers, so make sure you save some beer/bourbon/cognac/wine for that.

VIP tickets are also available. For 35 bucks you can get a virtual all-access pass that includes a digital download of Royal Tea, one-year access to Bonamassa's on-demand service that has over 17 performances from Bonamassa, Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.

With the Commemorative Package ($99.99) You can also get your photo cutout and stuck on a seat at the Ryman. Bonamassa will have a photo with it and send it back to you, and your name will be included on the credits when the DVD is released.

Bonamassa recently completed the recording of Royal Tea at London's Abbey Road Studios. Slated for released on 23rd October via Provogue/J&R Adventures, it features 10 original tracks inspired by Jeff Beck, John Mayall and The Bluesbreakers, Eric Clapton and Cream – including the single Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye.

The album was written by Bonamassa with a number of collaborators, including Bernie Marsden, Cream lyricist Pete Brown, and television's Jools Holland, and it was produced by Kevin Shirley.

“Writing this record in London has done its job,” says Bonamassa in a statement. “It really does sound inherently British. Bernie and I, we finish each other’s sentences. We’re cut from the same cloth.”

Fueling Musicians has raised over $295,000 and helped more than 163 musicians since being founded in April this year. You can support the initiative here.