UB40's Jimmy Brown: "It’s not easy to play reggae. It’s not easy to do it right."

With over 70 million records sold worldwide, UB40 are one of the most successful bands that Britain has ever produced.

But while many of the mega bands of the ‘70s and ‘80s were very typically British – whether it be through the pomp of prog or punk’s railing against the establishment – drummer Jimmy Brown and his UB40 band mates were taking cues that, despite being right on their doorstep, were originally from much further afield.

“We were living in inner city Birmingham surrounded by people from the Caribbean, India and Pakistan,” Jimmy explains. “We went to school with the first generation of British-born kids from the Caribbean. We were exposed to reggae.”

The reggae pop of this bunch of Midlands school friends quickly caught on, with the band hitting the Top 5 with each of their first five albums.

Today, despite some line-up changes (there are currently two versions of the band on the road) UB40 remain a solid draw. When we speak to Jimmy the band is wrapping up another successful year of touring and are looking ahead to doing it all again in 2017. To start with though we want to return to Jimmy’s early drumming and reggae roots…

How did you get started with drumming?

“I just started tapping out rhythms on the desk at school. There were a few of us that used to do that. It was something I did that annoyed the teachers and my mum. I was known as the one that was always tapping. I must have had some kind of affinity to drumming from early on.”

You grew up in a part of the country that was full of different cultures, did that have a big impact on your early musical influences?

“At the time prog rock was big and that wasn’t for us, that wasn’t where we lived. The simplicity and rawness of reggae was attractive for us compared to the pomposity of prog.

"Dub had started at that point as well and that was important, that was a little bit rebellious. We were hooked by it. We were a multi-cultural group of friends and we all got into it.

"We were making a rod for our own back though because it’s not easy to play reggae. It’s not easy to do it right. It doesn’t matter how talented the drummer is there’s no guarantee they can do it. It’s a unique style.”

So, you were never going to be a prog band?

“No. It was like what happened with punk, it was a reaction to the classically trained prog musicians. Reggae fitted into that. None of us could read or write music, we hadn’t even touched an instrument when we formed a band.

"It was accessible, reggae doesn’t go out of its way to use too many bridges, it’s stripped-down and simple. The rawness needed to come back into music. We were never punks, of course, but we were part of the first wave of skinheads and the mods, that’s the environment we came out of.”

Is reggae all about feel?

“You need to understand it. Just listening to it doesn’t mean you will understand it. It’s the most disciplined style in the world. The thing I learned about reggae early on is once you have the idea to do something, don’t.

"Look at Eric Clapton’s version of I Shot The Sheriff. They’re the greatest musicians you can imagine but from a reggae point of view it’s not right. Even Stevie Wonder doing the Bob Marley tribute, it’s not really right even though he’s one of the greatest musicians in the world.”