Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 Arbiter Fuzz Face has sold for $40,625 - far above its original estimate of $8-10,000, as reported last week.

The stompbox was snapped up at an auction of Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell’s estate on 4 November, held by Julien’s Auctions.

It’s unclear exactly when Hendrix used the pedal live or in the studio, but that clearly wasn’t enough to prevent a bidding war over the well-used stomper.

The sale follows Jimi’s Woodstock wah, which was auctioned off early this year.