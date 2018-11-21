Jim Dunlop gets the jump on NAMM 2019 with 3 new launches

Jim Dunlop has opened its NAMM floodgates early, unveiling a pair of new effects pedals and one of the most exciting pedalboard power supplies we’ve seen in some time (really).

The MXR Vintage Bass Octave sounds like it’s sure to please low-end lovers of the Boss OC-2, but utilises a mini-pedal format, which gets a big thumbs-up from us.

Way Huge has added to its animal farm with the Purple Platypus Octidrive MkII, which combines the Red Llama Overdrive with a frequency doubler for an octave-up effect.

Finally, the Mini Iso-Brick is a teeny pedalboard power supply, with five fully isolated outputs, including one 800mA out - looks like we might need to make room on our guide to the best pedalboard power supplies…

Read on for the scoop from the horse’s mouth, and visit Jim Dunlop for more.

MXR Vintage Bass Octave

PRESS RELEASE: The MXR Vintage Bass Octave upgrades the warm analog sub-bass vibes of a classic circuit with superior tracking, cleaner headroom, and the versatility that modern players demand. This pedal delivers an impressive range of smooth, musical sounds—from a tone-thickening growl to chest-rumbling dub tones—all in the space-saving MXR mini housing.

The voice of the Vintage Bass Octave is rich and throaty, and it comes in two forms—one octave down and two octaves down. Each can be dialed in separately with the Oct 1 and Oct 2 volume controls, and with a Dry volume control to dial in your clean signal, you can concoct just the right blend for your rig. For extra clarity and definition, use the Mid switch to boost your clean signal’s midrange at 800Hz by +6dB. Want even more of a boost? Just remove the bottom plate and adjust the internal trimpot to kick it up as high as +13dB. Finally, this pedal comes equipped with Constant Headroom Technology™, a custom circuit that provides clean, crystal clear headroom by producing 18-volts from a 9-volt power source.

The Vintage Bass Octave is a pedalboard-friendly must-have for bass players who want to plumb the sonic depths of their instrument.

Way Huge Purple Platypus Octidrive

PRESS RELEASE: Another classic returns to the Way Huge bestiary! Just like the original, the Purple Platypus Octidrive MkII combines the burly, buttery tones and amp-clobbering gain of the Red Llama™ Overdrive with a frequency doubler that creates an octave-up effect.

Unlike most octave-up pedals, though, this amphibious stompbox cleans up nicely—you can take it from eerie ring modulator style effects to downright massive octave fuzz. In addition to the original Volume and Drive controls, the MkII comes with a Hi-Cut control so that you can shape and season the sonic wizardry to your own taste. Want to sound like a sitar? Just switch to your bridge pickup and pluck away at your strings right where they come off your bridge.

Dynamic and touch-sensitive, the Purple Platypus Octidriver MkII is packed with symphonic potential.

MXR Mini Iso-Brick Power Supply

PRESS RELEASE: The Mini Iso-Brick Power Supply supplies quiet, noise-free DC power to wide range of pedal types while taking up less space than a candy bar. Whether you need a space-saving solution for your downsized travel board or you just need to power a small, carefully curated selection of tried-and-true staples, this little box has what you need.

First, let’s talk outputs. The Mini Iso-Brick Power Supply has five, and each is fully isolated to eliminate obnoxious, gig-ending ground loop noise. Four of the outputs supply 9 volts of power at 300mA, while a fifth can be set to provide either 9 volts or 18 volts at 800mA depending on your needs. With a generous amount of current on tap and the ability to handle both negative and positive grounds, these outputs will accommodate almost any pedal, analog or digital.

And don’t let the five outputs restrict you—if you need to add an extra pedal, the Mini Iso-Brick Power Supply has you covered. It comes with a splitter cable that can be used to connect two pedals to a single output, provided they require the same voltage and you don’t exceed the output’s current rating. You can do this with all of the outputs simultaneously—just purchase the extra cables to do so.

Finally, troubleshooting can be a hassle on dark stages, so the Mini Iso-Brick Power Supply comes equipped with LEDs to let you know that all your connections are solid. Combine that with a lightweight housing that's built like a tank, and you can step on stage with confidence that your pedalboard will stay powered from gig to gig.