JHS Pedals' Series 3 are the best quality effects you'll get for under $100 this weekend – and now you can save more

The new JHS 3 Series range of sub-$99 effects pedals was a very welcome surprise in 2020 as it brings the company's USA boutique tones and quality to more players with stylish design. As a result they're still looking like the best investment in their price range you can make before Cyber Monday music deals end. And now they're even better value.
The 3 Series range is now available over at Sweetwater now with 15% off, making them just $84.15 and an unbeatable addition to your pedalboard or first step into the wonderful world of effects.
JHS Pedals 3 Series Effects WAS: $99 NOW: $84.15
The JHS Pedals 3 Series USA-made effects just became an even better with 15% off this weekend at Sweetwater this weekend. Just $84.15 for JHS quality with your choice of Overdrive, Distortion, Fuzz, Reverb, Delay, Compressor and Chorus. View Deal
Cyber Monday deals around the web
- Sweetwater | Up to 70% off in their epic Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center | 15% off qualifying gear with code BLACKFRIDAY15
- Musician’s Friend | Up to 15% off qualifying gear with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Sam Ash | Up to 15% off with the code BF15 in the Black Friday Now sale
- Reverb | Save up to 60% on thousands of pieces of gear all week long
- Pro Audio Star | Save up to 20% with the code BF20
- Zzounds | Shop time-limited Black Friday deals
- Amazon | Explore all their latest Black Friday deals on EVERYTHING!
- Waves | Save a massive 60% off all plugins and bundles
- Native Instruments | Save 50% in the Cyber Season Sale
- Plugin Boutique | Black Friday offers from £3.95/$5
- IK Multimedia | Shop all Happy Holideals, up to 50% off
- Loopmasters | Shop all the latest offers