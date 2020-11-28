JHS Pedals' Series 3 are the best quality effects you'll get for under $100 this weekend – and now you can save more

The new JHS 3 Series range of sub-$99 effects pedals was a very welcome surprise in 2020 as it brings the company's USA boutique tones and quality to more players with stylish design. As a result they're still looking like the best investment in their price range you can make before Cyber Monday music deals end. And now they're even better value.

The 3 Series range is now available over at Sweetwater now with 15% off, making them just $84.15 and an unbeatable addition to your pedalboard or first step into the wonderful world of effects.

JHS Pedals 3 Series Effects WAS: $99 NOW: $84.15 The JHS Pedals 3 Series USA-made effects just became an even better with 15% off this weekend at Sweetwater this weekend. Just $84.15 for JHS quality with your choice of Overdrive, Distortion, Fuzz, Reverb, Delay, Compressor and Chorus. View Deal

Cyber Monday deals around the web