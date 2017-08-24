More

Jazz guitar great John Abercrombie dies aged 72: guitarists pay tribute

John Scofield and Joe Satriani share messages

American jazz guitarist John Abercrombie has died aged 72, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Abercrombie was a student of the renowned Berklee College of Music, a longtime recording artist for the renowned ECM label, and one of fusion’s foremost innovators, establishing himself as a pioneer of the guitar synth in the ’80s.

Guitarists took to social media to pay tribute to the loss of the jazz great; we’ve shared a selection below.

