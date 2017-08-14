Jason Isbell on the Nashville sound, gear addiction and why he steers clear of guitar solos

On their forthcoming album, Grammy award-winning singer-guitarist Jason Isbell and his band, The 400 Unit, are digging into American politics and serving up their take on the Nashville Sound. Kate Puttick spoke to Isbell to learn more...

Nashville must be a funny old place to earn a crust as a musician. For every Willie Nelson 'outlaw' it has produced, there’s been a bro-country Blake Shelton. For every celebration of Nashville as an exciting talent hub that’s anyone’s for the taking, comes a cynical take-down of a place where the business of music-making trumps creativity.

On The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit deliberately offer no commentary on the place where they made their name, but rather throw all of our competing notions about it into a slow-cooking pot and stir.

This Alabama-born, Bruce Springsteen-endorsed artist - alongside longstanding musical backup from The 400 Unit (featuring Isbell’s wife Amanda Shires on fiddle, Sadler Vaden on lead guitar, Derry deBorja on keyboards, Chad Gamble on drums and Jimbo Hart on bass) - seems to have taken the challenge of one double Grammy-winning album, 2015’s Something More Than Free, and bettered it with a new album that’s as much of its time as it is a potential classic. It's certainly been enough to earn him, among other accolades, his own signature Martin model.

Musically, Isbell and his cohorts play with a decisive spareness on the new record that screams of the professionalism of a decades’ collaboration - every burst of electrics, strings and slide guitar simmering back down to a slighter, but no less cohesive, acoustic base.

Lyrically, though, is where things are really brewing - on the album, Isbell, formerly the guitarist with Lynyrd Skynyrd-channeling Southern rock mainstays Drive-by Truckers, doesn’t so much tackle the issues facing the US of 2017 as wrestle them to the ground, whether it be Southern male white privilege, the snobbery of urban elites, or the generalised anxiety plaguing us in modern life.