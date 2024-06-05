"I wanted to make something fun, joyful and introspective all at once": Jamie xx announces long-awaited second solo album In Waves

Jamie xx has announced his second solo album. Scheduled for release September 20 via Young, In Waves is the artist's first full-length project to be released since 2015's Grammy-nominated In Colour.

In Waves features guest spots from a variety artists, including Robyn, Panda Bear, The Avalanches and The xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim.

Other guests include Honey Dijon, Kelsey Lu, Young labelmate John Glacier and choreographer Oona Doherty, who appeared in the video for Jamie xx's Idontknow. A deluxe version of the vinyl release will feature a collaboration with Erykah Badu.

Jamie xx has also shared Treat Each Other Right, a synth-heavy floor-filler based around a pitched-up sample of Almeta Lattimore's 1975 song Oh My Love.

"It’s been a while… and a lot has happened in that time," Jamie xx said in a statement accompanying the release. "Ups and downs, growing up, figuring stuff out and then forgetting it all many times over. Life changing events and world changing events. These waves that we have all experienced together and alone.

"I wanted to make something fun, joyful and introspective all at once. The best moments on a dance floor are usually that for me. I can’t wait to share it with you."

Watch the video for Treat Each Other Right below.

In Waves tracklist: