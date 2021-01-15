Jackson Audio’s modular FUZZ: get multiple analogue fuzz sounds in one pedal

Gear 2021: We love the slightly leftfield releases that NAMM normally brings, and while there’s no NAMM 2021, Jackson Audio isn’t going to let it stop it. The effects brand has just unleashed its new FUZZ pedal, which delivers multiple classic fuzz sounds from a single pedal via swappable plug-in boards.

The pedal itself includes a generous amount of controls for gain, output volume, three-band, fully parametric EQ (with internal frequency and Q trim pots, and a top-panel mid frequency control).

As well as this, there’s an octave circuit built-into the Fuzz with volume, blend and drive for the octave sound. The octave circuit can be used independently of the fuzz side of the pedal and can even act as a clean boost without any octave processing thanks to the blend control.

FUZZ comes loaded with Jackson’s Modern Fuzz circuit straight out of the box, which Jackson Audio says offers “All that’s good from a spluttery vintage pedal” and the company has also included its Classic/Vintage Fuzz plug-in board, giving you the sound of everyone’s favourite red smiley-faced dirt unit.

Also available are the Modern Fuzz Deluxe (adding additional clipping options), Fuzz Classic/Modern (blue Fuzz Face), Fuzz Page MKII (Tone Bender MKII), and Goat Head (Big Muff) modules, with more still to come in future.

The Jackson Audio FUZZ is available now, priced £279.