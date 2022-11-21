Jack White covers Nirvana's Heart-Shaped Box live, has strong words for Elon Musk

Jack White fans at his recent Kuala Lumpar show in Malaysia on 16 November with an unexpected full band rendition of Nirvana's In Utero. Luckily one of them capture audio of the performance alongside some video clips…

White used his custom Jazzmaster for the performance (the one with the onboard pitch-shifter) and plays it pretty straight except for a solo when he very much adds his own flair.

It's tempting to imagine an alternative timeline where Kurt Cobain would be collaborating with White, it's certainly something we'd have loved to see.

In other Jack White news from the weekend, he railed against Elon Musk's decision to allow Donald Trump back onto the Twitter platform, following a Twitter 'poll'. And he did not hold back, calling it "an asshole move".

"You did a lot of amazing things with Tesla, Elon," wrote White on Instagram after the musician left Twitter following Trump's reinstatement, "and you deserve a lot of compliments in that department (I personally supported the hell out of that venture), but you've gone too far and are now using your power to promote horrible, violence inducing liars, who are taking the country and the world backwards and endangering the democracy that made you rich and successful in the first place."

Musk is yet to respond.