Jack White becomes first guitarist to get an Acoustasonic Tele from Fender’s Custom Shop

Jack White has shared pictures of himself brandishing an Acoustasonic Tele from Fender’s Custom Shop - the first the guitar company has made for an artist.

In photos posted on Instagram, the guitarist proudly showed off his latest acquisition, which got its debut outing with the newly reformed Raconteurs at Third Man Records’ 10th Anniversary party on 9 April in Nashville.

White’s model is customised with an orange finish, black scratchplate and black headstock with orange Fender logo, plus three arrows beneath the model’s bridge, all of which mirrors his existing Gretsch acoustic.

The caption reads, “He has a brand new custom Acoustasonic Telecaster made for him special by Chip Ellis and the Fender Custom Shop gents. As a matter of fact, it is the first Acoustasonic to be done in the Fender Custom Shop.”

The Acoustasonic was Fender’s flagship launch at this year’s NAMM, and turned heads with its combination of electric and acoustic voices delivered via multiple pickups and a fully hollow Tele body.

White is currently gearing up - quite literally - for a Raconteurs tour ahead of the launch of new album, Help Us Stranger, on 21 June.

This isn’t the first time the traditionally pawn shop-keen White has shocked the guitar world with his gear choices, after he switched to an EVH Wolfgang as his primary touring electric last year.

And just last month, the former White Stripe revealed he set up a ‘pirate radio station’ just to mix from his car.