“Why would that be embarrassing?!”: Jack Antonoff on how he feels about winning the Producer of the Year Grammy Award 3 years in a row

Winning one Producer of the Year Grammy is an achievement, but to take home the award three times consecutively is something else. In fact, only two people have managed it: Babyface between 1996 and 1998, and current holder of the gong, Jack Antonoff.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his band Bleachers’ eponymous fourth album, Antonoff’s winning streak was raised by the host, who suggested that mentioning it might be embarrassing for him.

“Why the fuck would that be embarrassing!?” Antonoff responded, to the delight of the crowd, before he smiled and admitted that yes, he does feel a little self-conscious about it.

Given his successes - he’s collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey and The 1975 - Kimmel then asked Antonoff if he often gets artists approaching him and asking if he can produce their record.

“I do get asked to do stuff and it’s, like, I would love to but I just don’t have tons of time,” Antonoff admitted. “I’m on the road a lot so a lot of the records I produce are ones that have been long relationships that have been in motion for a long period of time.”

As well as giving an interview, Antonoff and Bleachers also performed recent single Tiny Moves. This followed their appearance at Coachella, which they will follow-up with a second performance at the festival this weekend.