iZotope’s Neutron 3 listens to your track and then mixes it for you

We’re not quite at the point where a plugin can mix your track automatically, but with Neutron 3, it looks like iZotope is taking another step in that direction. Promising transformative technologies, the Advanced version of the software features the new Mix Assistant, which can ‘listen’ to all the tracks in your project and set their levels without you having to do a thing.

iZotope admits that these settings are merely starting points, but even so, this kind of functionality could save you precious time and creative energy. Mix Assistant is said to have been made possible by advances in machine learning, and iZotope is pretty excited about it.

“Neutron 3 moves us closer to a world where technology enables what all our customers love doing; being creative and making music,” says iZotope Product Manager Dan Gonzalez.

“Our customers are always finding innovative ways to use our Assistants to benefit their workflow and Mix Assistant is no different. With machine learning, we’re helping everyone get to a great starting point for their mix, so they can stay focused on their creative input. I’m personally very excited to see where this takes music making.”

There are other new features in Neutron 3, too. Sculptor is said to be akin to a “per-band army of compressors and EQs to shape any track,” and several enhancements have been made based on user feedback. Check out the feature list below.

Neutron 3 is available in Elements, Standard and Advanced editions, with introductory pricing of $99, $199 and $299 respectively. This applies until 30 June, after which prices will rise to $129, $249 and $399. A feature comparison chart can be viewed on the iZotope website.

In addition, Neutron 3 Advanced will be included in the Music Production Suite 2.1 bundle (intro price $599; regular price $999) and Neutron Elements will be included in the iZotope Elements Suite bundle (intro price $149; regular price $199).

Find out more about Neutron 3 on the iZotope website. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.