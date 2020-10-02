iZotope’s Neoverb plugin ‘listens’ to your music and promises to be the smartest reverb in town

From the moment it acquired reverb plugin specialist Exponential Audio last year , it was clear that iZotope had an eye on creating space-making processors. And so it’s proved: Neoverb is described as the “smartest reverb for music-making,” being a plugin that ‘listens’ to your audio and comes up with suggestions.

This is thanks to the Reverb Assistant, which follows a four-step process and features an AI-powered EQ section that creates a suitable reverb for you and is designed to help avoid artifacts, mud and masking. You can then dive deeper in the Advanced panel, and there are multiple presets for vocals and instruments.

There’s also the Blend Pad. This enables you to visualise and mix three different types of reverb at once so that you can create a unique one that fits your track. Throw in intelligent pre- and post-EQs that make suggestions for shaping and taming the reverb, plus a modulation panel that gives you control over the reverb’s tail, and you’ve got what appears to be a pretty comprehensive set of reverb tools.

“We are thrilled to add Neoverb to our roster of essential production products,” says iZotope Product Manager Udayan Sinha. “It is a truly intelligent reverb that combines Exponential Audio’s best-in-class sound quality with iZotope’s intuitive workflow that will empower music producers to efficiently tackle any mix.”

Neoverb is available now in VST2/3, AU and AAX formats (64-bit) and currently costs $199 (regular price will be $249). It’s also available in the Music Production Suite 4, which is available now priced at $599 (regular price will be $999).

Find out more on the iZotope website.