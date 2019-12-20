It looks like Behringer is about to launch a free online gear marketplace

Behringer has spent the last few months tempting you with new gear, but it looks like its latest wheeze is to create a platform for buying and selling used products.

There's been no official confirmation of this as yet, but a brief video explains that you'll soon be able to to "Buy and sell. For free".

This could potentially put Behringer in competition with the likes of Reverb and eBay, the difference being that it looks like Behringer won't be taking a commission for using its service.

More details as we get them.