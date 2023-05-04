Issue 396 of Future Music is out now

We often dedicate a lot of FM to discussing the specifics of sound design, production and mixing, all of which are complex and varied disciplines worth studying and exploring, but none are of any use without an actual song to work with.

To quote one of this month’s featured artists, Lewis Thompson, “the production should support the song”. While Thompson is often working with pop vocalists, the principle is true even for the most experimental, minimal or ambient tracks – unless you’ve a core song worth developing, no amount of mixing or mastering skill can paper over a lack of ideas.

This issue we’re tackling the principles of songwriting from an electronic musician’s perspective, with tips and techniques along with deep dives into the theory behind a classic tracks from Frankie Knuckles, Deadmau5 and Floating Points.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our download page!

Interviews

James Holden – The UK producer tells us how Max patches and unique mixing techniques help bring humanity to his synth opuses

Nyokabi Kariuki – The US-based sound artist on channelling field recordings and Kenyan heritage

Octave One – The Detroit icons talk about stepping out of their comfort zone for their latest LP

Classic Album – Attica Blues on the making of their underrated, influential self-titled album

Produce Like: Lewis Thompson – The UK producer and songwriter on the process behind his collaborations with the likes of David Guetta and Becky Hill

Technique

The Secrets of songcraft – Music theory for electronic musicians. Write better chord progressions, melodies and basslines for your next track

Dance music theory in depth – We break down the chords and concepts behind tracks from Frankie Knuckles, Deadmau5 and Floating Points

Modern theory tools – Cutting-edge plugins that will help you write better tracks

Producer’s Guide – We share some tips for sequencing with the OP-1 Field, with some insight from the team at Teenage Engineering

Knowledge – The concepts behind control voltages

Reviews

Samples

