Issue 385 of Future Music is out now

The beauty of a modular synth setup is it can be pretty much anything. Want to replicate the sound of a classic analogue synth? Create a self-generating ambient machine? Focus on just drums, effects processing or sequencing? Modular can do all that and more.

The flipside to that broad scope, however, is that it can be tough to know where to begin. That’s where our latest cover feature comes in. We’re here to help you build the perfect Eurorack system for your studio.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our new download page!

Interviews

Jeff Mills – Techno royalty Jeff Mills meets jazz legend Jean-Phi Dary for genre-defying new project The Paradox

Flume – After ten years of stardom, Flume’s Harley Streten ditched LA, returned to his native Australia and create a stunning new album and reworked live show

Tourist – William Phillips talks lockdown limitations, Logic and latest LP Inside Out

Let’s Eat Grandma – The UK leftfield pop duo tell us how they reshaped their sound for their excellent new album Two Ribbons

Classic Album – Boys Noize on how he broke from from the shackles of EDM for Out Of The Black

Technique

Build your perfect modular system – The beauty of modular synthesis is that you can take it in any direction you like. Design your dream setup with our end-to-end guide

Producer’s Guide – Master 2022’s hottest new groovebox with our Polyend Play workflow tips

Reviews

Roland JD-08 sound module

Teenage Engineering TX-6

ADDAC System 311

Arturia V Collection 9

1010 Music Nanobox Lemondrop

Arturia FX Collection 3

Audient EVO 16

& more

