Issue 382 of Future Music is out now

It’s been a tough couple of years for DJs. The pandemic that derailed all of our plans throughout 2020 and 2021 hit the nightlife industry particularly hard. Clubs were some of the first places to close and one of the last things to reopen, and although we’re almost back to normality now, the effects on the industry are still being felt.

It also changed the face of DJing somewhat. With clubs shut, many pro DJs went online – finding outlets to stream, mix and connect with an audience without being in the same room as them. While streamed DJ sets are nothing new, many artists who might previously have never heard of platforms like Twitch found themselves dealing with a fresh reality. This issue, with our Art of DJ Mixing cover feature, we’re here to help you update your skills for 2022. Whether you’re mixing in a club, on the airways or online, we’ll update you on the need-to-know gear and techniques.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our new download page!

Interviews

Louis La Roche – The UK producer on his love of hardware synths and finally creating his authentic disco album

Jenny Hval – The Norwegian experimenter on synths, mics and getting obsessed with EQ

Little Boots – The British synth pop artist on crowdfunding her new album and her formative influences

Gábor Lázár – The boundary-pushing artist on breaking free from the forms of conventional music gear

Classic Album – Fred Everything on his classic Light of Day

Talking Shop – Casually Here on his love of hardware synths

Technique

The art of DJ mixing – From streaming mixes to transition tips – give you DJ skills a 2022 update

Producer’s Guide – Master the latest batch of Roland Boutiques

Retrospective – The troubled history of bassline

Reviews

Steinberg Cubase Pro 12

Analogue Solutions Fusebox X

ADDAC System 308

Akai MPK Mini MK3

KRK KNS Series headphones

Austrian Audio CC8 Stereo kit

Gibson Maestro effects pedals

Arturia Efx Fragments

Excite Audio Lifeline Expanse

Samples

Old School Euphoria – The hands-in-the-air sounds of ’90s trance and rave are back in vogue. Stock up on euphoric riffs with our latest bundle!

Swung and Skippy – Channel the loose grooves of UK garage with this pack of heavily swung, groove-infused loops, licks and lines.

Access the FM sample archive: UPDATED! Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!