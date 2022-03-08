Issue 381 of Future Music is out now

Probably more so than with any other bit of music making gear, producers can get very tribal about their DAWs. Sure, it’s common to find specific synths or plugins with their ardent fans or detractors, but DAW users are a particularly defensive bunch. Try telling a Live user how much you like Logic’s looping tools, or a Cubase user why Studio One is better for scoring, and you’ll no doubt be met with some defensive diatribe worthy of the depths of Reddit.

While it makes sense to learn one DAW and stick with it, there’s also something to be said for reaching across the divide and exploring a new application – and the fresh ways of working that can come with it. That’s what we’re doing this issue: taking a long look at the DAW market in 2022 and asking if it’s time to rethink a few of your long-held preconceptions.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Pocket Mags (iPhone/iPad/Android/PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 18GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

Subjective – Goldie and James Davidson’s second album looks back to drum&bass history... from the shores of Thailand

The Crystal Method – Scott Kirkland opens up the doors to his studio for an inside look at the gear behind his new album, The Trip Out

Mike Paradinas – The Planet Mu boss on his favourite plugins and the creative inspiration behind his various aliases

Produce Like… Turno – The UK drum & bass producer on his creative workflow and the creation of his new multi-media collaboration with freeclimber George King, aka The Shard Climber

Classic Album – Addictive TV on the origins of their globe-spanning project Orchestra Of Samples

Talking Shop – Tom VR on his earlier influences, creative workflow and more

Technique

Rethink your DAW –Logic lifer? FL fanatic? Get clued up on cool stuff you may have missed from rival steeds...

Producer’s Guide – Learn how to create complete unique sounds using physical modelling synthesis

Retrospective – The origins and influence of cloud rap

Reviews

Dreadbox effects pedals

SSL BiG SiX

PreSonus AudioBox GO

JZ Mics Vintage V12

Eurorack: ALM Beast’s Chalkboard

Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X

Testbench: Entonal Studio

Longterm test: Behringer Model D

& more

Samples

Synth Mallets – We’ll take care of all your chromatic percussion needs with this bundle of synth vibes, glocks, marimbas and more.

Rhythmic Noise – Noise as percussion – from gated white noise patterns to filtered FX riffs, sequenced synth noise and far beyond.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!